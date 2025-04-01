Rectitude Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RECT) Short Interest Update

Rectitude Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RECT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Rectitude Price Performance
Shares of RECT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,849. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65. Rectitude has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $7.68.
Rectitude Company Profile
