Rectitude Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RECT) Short Interest Update

Rectitude Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RECT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Rectitude Price Performance

Shares of RECT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,849. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65. Rectitude has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $7.68.

Rectitude Company Profile

Rectitude Holdings Ltd is principally involved in the provision of safety equipment, encompassing essential items such as personal protective clothing, gloves, safety footwear, personal fall arrest systems, portable fire extinguishers and traffic products. The Company also offers auxiliary products such as industrial hardware tools and electrical hardware required for construction sites.

