Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Update

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAKOF traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.12. 27,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,648. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12. Drone Delivery Canada has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.26.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

