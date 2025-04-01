Shurgard Self Storage Ltd (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in March

Shurgard Self Storage Ltd (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,816.0 days.

Shurgard Self Storage Price Performance

Shares of Shurgard Self Storage stock remained flat at $36.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average of $40.73. Shurgard Self Storage has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

Shurgard Self Storage Company Profile

Shurgard Self Storage Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

