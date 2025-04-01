TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the February 28th total of 195,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
TILT Trading Down 7.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TLLTF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 866,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,250. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. TILT has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.
About TILT
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TILT
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Berkshire Hathaway Gains Defy Stock Market Slump
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Palantir Stock Builds Momentum on New Partnership
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Tech Sell-Off Makes Microsoft Stock Look Like a Steal
Receive News & Ratings for TILT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TILT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.