TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the February 28th total of 195,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

TILT Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TLLTF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 866,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,250. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. TILT has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

About TILT

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. The company operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. It also produces, cultivates, and sells cannabis products. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems.

