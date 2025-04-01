Lake Street Capital Has Lowered Expectations for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Price

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

NYSE:BW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,104. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.84. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,476,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2,372.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 727,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 697,845 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 7,213,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after buying an additional 487,516 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 809.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 484,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 431,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

