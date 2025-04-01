OV Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

OV Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.4% of OV Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. OV Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.0 %

Broadcom stock opened at $167.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.54. The stock has a market cap of $787.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total transaction of $9,279,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,627,425.40. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 785,976 shares of company stock valued at $147,912,102. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

