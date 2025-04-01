Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 25,987 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,987 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,472,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,723,000 after purchasing an additional 329,473 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 121,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 119,797 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.2% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 34,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.3 %

JNJ stock opened at $165.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.06 and its 200 day moving average is $156.07. The firm has a market cap of $399.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

