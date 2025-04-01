Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 617,243 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 599,760 shares.The stock last traded at $256.12 and had previously closed at $258.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.1671 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,395,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,392,000 after acquiring an additional 113,067 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,601,053,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,035,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,695,000 after purchasing an additional 146,261 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,290,000 after buying an additional 203,167 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

