Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 617,243 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 599,760 shares.The stock last traded at $256.12 and had previously closed at $258.62.
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11.
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.1671 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.
