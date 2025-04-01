Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Down 7% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.64 and last traded at $56.73. 514,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,418,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.97.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.42.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.
The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
