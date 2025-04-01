Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading 6.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.63 and last traded at $30.80. 9,943,078 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 44,327,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1846 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.
Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.
