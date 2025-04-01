OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Short Interest Up 27.4% in March

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,950.72. This represents a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $528,936.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,150. This represents a 35.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

OSIS stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.53. 36,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,100. OSI Systems has a one year low of $126.57 and a one year high of $220.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems Company Profile



OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

