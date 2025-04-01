Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO) Short Interest Up 27.0% in March

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 30,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Onfolio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONFO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,445. Onfolio has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

