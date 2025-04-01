First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 462,110 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 205,601 shares.The stock last traded at $37.23 and had previously closed at $37.49.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLP. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 126,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 42,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 24,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,653,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,243,000 after purchasing an additional 66,614 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

