CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Short Interest Update

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the February 28th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 653,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNO traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.12. 175,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,967. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.17. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $1,636,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 204,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,186,134.30. This trade represents a 16.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 25,500 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $1,022,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,307.62. This represents a 13.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,922 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,474,000 after buying an additional 130,342 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,687,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 282,611 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,899,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,676,000 after purchasing an additional 107,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,419,000 after purchasing an additional 372,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,526,000 after purchasing an additional 232,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CNO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

