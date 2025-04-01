Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $280.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $334.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.40.

NYSE:EXP traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.15. 60,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,542. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $205.44 and a twelve month high of $321.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 34.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Nicolais acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,781.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,650.80. This represents a 9.27 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

