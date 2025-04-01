Boston Family Office LLC Sells 376 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 166,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,299,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $561.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $590.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.