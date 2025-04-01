Front Row Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Atom Investors LP grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.2% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 7,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,291.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 47,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,091,000 after acquiring an additional 46,556 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $468.92 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $540.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.32.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

