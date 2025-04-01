Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.7% of Invenio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 17.9% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,368,361 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,928,185,000 after acquiring an additional 204,412 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Avala Global LP increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 53.5% during the third quarter. Avala Global LP now owns 47,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,420,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $576.36 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $414.50 and a one year high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $654.50 and a 200-day moving average of $610.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.55.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.10, for a total transaction of $252,797.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,467,522.10. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.98, for a total value of $21,695,565.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 583,505 shares of company stock worth $385,495,911. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

