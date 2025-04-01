Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GAINZ traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $23.25. 368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $24.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

