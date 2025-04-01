Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.26, but opened at $44.33. Oddity Tech shares last traded at $42.70, with a volume of 21,636 shares traded.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ODD. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Oddity Tech from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oddity Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
