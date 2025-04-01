Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $7.00. Auna shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 3,785 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Auna from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Auna alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AUNA

Auna Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of Auna

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $526.67 million and a PE ratio of 18.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auna stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Auna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.