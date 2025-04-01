Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.09, but opened at $42.04. Mercury Systems shares last traded at $42.60, with a volume of 75,302 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.86.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $103,329.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,343.36. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Douglas Munro sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $26,251.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,572 shares in the company, valued at $642,916.64. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,314 shares of company stock worth $234,454. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 762.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

