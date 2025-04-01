Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Get Aardvark Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aardvark Therapeutics

Aardvark Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:AARD traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $7.87. 16,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,039. Aardvark Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

In related news, CEO Tien-Li Lee bought 16,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $264,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,175 shares in the company, valued at $23,938,800. This trade represents a 1.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nelson Sun purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,744. This trade represents a 11.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Aardvark Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics to activate innate homeostatic pathways for the treatment of metabolic diseases. We target biological pathways associated with alleviating hunger that we believe have the potential to deliver transformative outcomes for patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aardvark Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aardvark Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.