Short Interest in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Drops By 16.3%

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 137,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First Community by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in First Community in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Community by 214.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Community by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

First Community stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.30. 20,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96. First Community has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $27.96.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. First Community had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Community will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

FCCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Community from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James raised First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on First Community from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

