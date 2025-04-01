Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Short Interest Update

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,300 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the February 28th total of 169,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FINX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.94. 17,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,954. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $280.84 million, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.35. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $34.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after buying an additional 208,382 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,352,000. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,015,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,111,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,703,000.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

