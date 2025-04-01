Daiwa Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Shares of SNOW traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.30. 297,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,357,849. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $194.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.82.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total value of $100,859.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 622,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,673,243.64. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $48,963,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,756,878.10. This trade represents a 50.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,968 shares of company stock valued at $84,363,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,325.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 108,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,758,000 after purchasing an additional 100,912 shares during the period. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

