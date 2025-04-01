Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,167. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Devin W. Stockfish acquired 2,170 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $149,578.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,272.51. The trade was a 259.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

