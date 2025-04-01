Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Given Equal Weight Rating at Stephens

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Monro from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Monro from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Monro Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ MNRO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. 95,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,120. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. Monro has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Monro had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monro will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monro

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 19.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 59,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Monro in the third quarter worth approximately $401,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Monro by 30.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monro by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Monro by 20.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,606,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,374,000 after purchasing an additional 273,265 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

