The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Trimmed by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 18,913 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 0.9% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,228,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $148,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 81,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $604,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $121.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.61 and its 200-day moving average is $120.26.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

