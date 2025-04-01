Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.71, but opened at $6.93. Valneva shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 1,473 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Valneva from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a report on Monday.

Valneva Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $550.54 million, a PE ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.32). Valneva had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Valneva SE will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valneva stock. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

