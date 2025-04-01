Boston Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.4% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO opened at $498.05 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $484.27 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The stock has a market cap of $187.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $540.37 and its 200-day moving average is $551.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.41%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total value of $175,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,363 shares in the company, valued at $9,582,009.17. This represents a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total value of $5,166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $59,506,950.58. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,106,062. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $647.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $667.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

