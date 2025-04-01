Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 725,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Safety Shot Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of Safety Shot stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. Safety Shot has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Safety Shot during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Shot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safety Shot by 397.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 81,720 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Safety Shot during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Safety Shot by 40.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the period. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safety Shot Company Profile

Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, researches and develops over-the-counter products and intellectual property. The company offers Safety Shot Beverage, an over-the-counter drink that lowers blood alcohol content. It also develops Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women’s sexual wellness; and NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen.

