SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Update

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the February 28th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SOPH stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $3.38. 525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,238. The company has a market capitalization of $225.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.01. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.71 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 110.71% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $5.00 price target on SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on SOPH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 6.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,455,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 86,764 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 42,689 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,686 shares during the period. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.