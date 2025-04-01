Short Interest in SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM) Decreases By 30.6%

SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,400 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 461,600 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SRM Entertainment Trading Up 0.2 %

SRM Entertainment stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. 85,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,658. SRM Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Institutional Trading of SRM Entertainment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SRM Entertainment stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.40% of SRM Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About SRM Entertainment

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

