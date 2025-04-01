Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $5.16 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 23,978 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,725,190,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $703,074,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 43,591.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,711 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $171,241,000 after buying an additional 589,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,169,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,341,391,000 after buying an additional 526,466 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 518.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 348,119 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $100,916,000 after acquiring an additional 291,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,778.28. This trade represents a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,996 shares of company stock worth $8,897,534. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $312.74 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

