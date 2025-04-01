Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH) Short Interest Update

Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the February 28th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Talphera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLPH opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. Talphera has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.27.

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts forecast that Talphera will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TLPH shares. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Talphera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Talphera in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Talphera in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

About Talphera

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

