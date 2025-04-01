Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH) Short Interest Update

Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the February 28th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Talphera Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TLPH opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. Talphera has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.27.
Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts forecast that Talphera will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TLPH
About Talphera
Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Talphera
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Berkshire Hathaway Gains Defy Stock Market Slump
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Palantir Stock Builds Momentum on New Partnership
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Tech Sell-Off Makes Microsoft Stock Look Like a Steal
Receive News & Ratings for Talphera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talphera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.