Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 2,623 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.0% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $28,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,593,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,235 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $468.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

