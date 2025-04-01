Benchmark Lowers J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $175.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Benchmark from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

Shares of JBHT stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.95. 98,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,494. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.97. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $144.34 and a 1-year high of $200.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $771,628.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,541.83. This represents a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

