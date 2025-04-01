Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $234.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

