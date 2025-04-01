Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.75 Billion Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,528,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,750,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 509.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 152,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,812,000 after purchasing an additional 127,117 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $204,895,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 1,105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 33,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after buying an additional 30,840 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN stock opened at $312.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $195.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $354.17 and its 200-day moving average is $355.81.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.47, for a total value of $3,468,574.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,625.26. This trade represents a 42.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 232 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.46, for a total value of $91,514.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,610.90. This represents a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,905 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,753. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $387.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.23.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

