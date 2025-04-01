HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 97 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $213,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,361,804. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,420 shares of company stock worth $2,342,313. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $175.87 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.46 and its 200-day moving average is $192.20. The firm has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.