Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Dassault Aviation société anonyme Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DUAVF traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.39. 201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.33. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a one year low of $178.00 and a one year high of $360.01.
About Dassault Aviation société anonyme
