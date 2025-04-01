Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $5.76. Soho House & Co Inc. shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 77,132 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $305.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. by 1,255.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. by 303.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soho House & Co Inc. Price Performance

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.55.

(Get Free Report)

Soho House & Co, Inc is a holding company, which offers global membership platform of physical and digital spaces. It operates through the following segments: UK, North America, Europe and Rest of the World, and All Other. The company was founded by Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.