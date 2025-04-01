ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of ELLRY stock remained flat at $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. ElringKlinger has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.18.
