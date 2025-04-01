ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

ElringKlinger Price Performance

Shares of ELLRY stock remained flat at $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. ElringKlinger has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.18.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

About ElringKlinger

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.