Insider Buying: 3i Group (LON:III) Insider Buys 4 Shares of Stock

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) insider Jasi Halai purchased 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,735 ($48.26) per share, for a total transaction of £149.40 ($193.02).
Jasi Halai also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 3rd, Jasi Halai purchased 4 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,821 ($49.37) per share, with a total value of £152.84 ($197.47).
- On Friday, January 3rd, Jasi Halai bought 4 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,588 ($46.36) per share, for a total transaction of £143.52 ($185.43).
3i Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:III traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,640 ($47.03). 8,110,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,440,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,886.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,603.34. 3i Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,744 ($35.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,153.60 ($53.66). The company has a market cap of £35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
3i Group Company Profile
3i is an investment company with two complementary businesses, Private Equity and Infrastructure.
We focus on opportunities where our sector and investment expertise, combined with our international presence and strong capital position, can create material value for our stakeholders.
