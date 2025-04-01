Insider Buying: Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider Purchases 1,200 Shares of Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) insider Alison Dolan purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,224 ($15.81) per share, for a total transaction of £14,688 ($18,976.74).

Pearson Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PSON traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,228 ($15.87). 2,566,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,637,175. Pearson plc has a one year low of GBX 925.20 ($11.95) and a one year high of GBX 1,401 ($18.10). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,299.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,212.01. The company has a market cap of £8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 62.10 ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pearson had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Pearson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $7.40. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 44.58%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,400 ($18.09) to GBX 1,450 ($18.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PSON

About Pearson

(Get Free Report)

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That’s why our c.20,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world’s leading learning company, serving customers in c.200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.