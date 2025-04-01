Barclays Cuts Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $68.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. TD Cowen upgraded Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.64. The company had a trading volume of 54,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,880. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.14. Hexcel has a one year low of $53.97 and a one year high of $73.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1,069.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

