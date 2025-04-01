PFC Capital Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

PFC Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,704,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,979,695,000 after acquiring an additional 414,710 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,452 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 40,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.26.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.3 %

UPS opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $154.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.12 and its 200-day moving average is $126.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.04%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

