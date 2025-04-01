Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $519,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $249.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.99 and a 200-day moving average of $231.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $162.62 and a 1 year high of $266.45.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.13.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

