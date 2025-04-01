STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.59

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.59 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

LON STS opened at GBX 241.45 ($3.12) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. STS Global Income & Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 207 ($2.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 250 ($3.23). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 242.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 235.60. The stock has a market cap of £295.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at STS Global Income & Growth Trust

In other STS Global Income & Growth Trust news, insider Sarah Harvey purchased 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £3,945.84 ($5,097.98). Corporate insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

